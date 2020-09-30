2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

The powertrains might be carryovers, but the IS' new exterior makes for a breath of fresh air.

2021 Lexus IS
1 of 26
Lexus

Even though it might look different, the 2021 Lexus IS still packs many of the same underpinnings, which means this new compact luxury sedan doesn't feature a massive price hike as part of its many updates.

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
2 of 26
Lexus

A base IS 300 with rear-wheel drive will cost $40,025, including $1,025 for destination, an increase of $440 over the 2020 IS 300 RWD.    

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
3 of 26
Lexus

It's the only trim level that will net you Lexus' 241-horsepower, 258-pound-foot four-cylinder engine, which mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
4 of 26
Lexus

Somewhat confoundingly, adding all-wheel drive to the IS 300 replaces the I4 with a 3.5-liter V6 producing 260 hp and 236 lb-ft, and the transmission loses two forward gears, dropping to six.    

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
5 of 26
Lexus

This variant will set you back $42,025, which is actually $10 less than the 2020 model is priced. Hmm.    

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
6 of 26
Lexus

If more power is on your list, there's the IS 350 F Sport, which takes that same V6 and bumps the power up to 311 hp and 280 lb-ft while adding a bit more aggression in the looks department.     

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
7 of 26
Lexus

The IS 350 RWD uses an eight-speed automatic, while again, moving to AWD removes two cogs from the equation.     

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
8 of 26
Lexus

The rear-drive IS 350 will cost $43,925, an increase of $1,145.    

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
9 of 26
Lexus

Throwing in two more driven wheels raises the window sticker to $45,925, which is $1,095 more than the 2021 model.

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
10 of 26
Lexus

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Lexus IS.

Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
11 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
12 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
13 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
14 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
15 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
16 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
17 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
18 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
19 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
20 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
21 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
22 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
23 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
24 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
25 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
2021 Lexus IS
26 of 26
Lexus
Read the article
VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

VW Taos prototype hits the road ahead of its debut

25 Photos
Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

Audi E-Tron Sportback First Edition is one slick electric SUV

70 Photos
Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

Buick Electra returns as an electric crossover-sedan mashup

7 Photos
Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

Yenko Chevy Camaro Stage 2 is ready to blow the doors off other muscle cars

7 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

2021 Audi RS5 introduces us to Ascari and Black Optic editions

14 Photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe: Higher style, lower practicality

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe: Higher style, lower practicality

55 Photos