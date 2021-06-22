The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

Verde Mantis lime green paint and over $20k in carbon-fiber trim certainly helps.
Even on a gloomy, rainy day the 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out.
This one has $9,344 Verde Mantis paint, $5,358 gloss black 23-inch wheels, $1,262 green brake calipers and over $20k in exterior carbon-fiber trim.
The Urus is powered by a 641-hp twin-turbo V8 engine, so its performance backs up the looks.
The 23-inch wheels give the Urus loads of grip, and those massive brakes provide lots of stopping power.
While the exhaust sounds awesome in the sportiest Corsa mode, it's too muted in the other drive modes.
In contrast to this Urus' exterior, the interior is pretty staid.
The black leather is augmented by matching lime green stitching, and these $3,157 comfort seats provide heating, ventilation and massage functions.
This Urus has the $3,788 four-seat configuration, which gives you a fixed rear center console and power adjustments.
The dual-screen infotainment system is shared with Audi.
