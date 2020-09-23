2021 Kia Sorento X-Line has rugged looks and comes in a great green color

The new Sorento's X-Line package is only available on the top SX-Prestige trim level.

The redesigned Kia Sorento crossover is available with a new X-Line appearance package on the top-end SX-Prestige trim level.

X-Line-specific styling cues include different front and rear bumpers with skid-plate elements, 20-inch wheels and a larger roof rack. This Aruba green color is exclusive to the model, too.

As you might expect there are some X-Line badges on the exterior, too.

Kia says the X-Line has an inch more ground clearance than the standard Sorento, and the approach and departure angles are better as well.

All-wheel drive is standard on the X-Line, and the system has torque vectoring and a locking center differential. AWD Sorentos also get a Snow driving mode.

The only engine option for the X-Line is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

Being based on the SX-Prestige model, the X-Line has an interior that looks super nice, and it should come fully loaded.

The new Sorento is available with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

We don't know pricing for the X-Line yet, but it should start at over $40,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

Keep swiping to see more photos of the 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line.

