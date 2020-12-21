2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

Kia's fourth-generation Sorento gets a major makeover for 2021.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
1 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Kia Sorento is now in its fourth generation and hot damn if the company didn't do a bang-up job with this 2021 model.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
2 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Pictured here is the Sorento Hybrid, which is just as snazzy-looking as the standard model.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
3 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

It's not exactly a baby Telluride, the larger crossover that we adore so much, but the Sorento's family resemblance is clear.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
4 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 44-kilowatt electric motor. 

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
5 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Together they produce 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
6 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Sorento Hybrid gets 39 miles per gallon in the city, 35 mpg on the highway and 37 mpg combined according to the EPA.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
7 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Sorento can detect and mitigate forward collisions with cars, pedestrians and cyclists. Further, it can even mitigate head-on or t-bone collisions with the Junction Assist technology.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
8 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The hybrid comes in S or EX trims.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
9 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The S trim goes for $34,760 including $1,170 for destination, while this EX tester is at $37,760 with destination.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
10 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Kia Sorento hybrid.

2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
11 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
12 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
13 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
14 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
15 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
16 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
17 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
18 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
19 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
20 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
21 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
22 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
23 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
24 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
25 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
26 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
27 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
28 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
29 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
30 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
31 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
32 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
33 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
34 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Kia Sorento hybrid
35 of 35
Emme Hall/Roadshow
