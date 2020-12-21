2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

Kia's fourth-generation Sorento gets a major makeover for 2021.
The Kia Sorento is now in its fourth generation and hot damn if the company didn't do a bang-up job with this 2021 model.
Pictured here is the Sorento Hybrid, which is just as snazzy-looking as the standard model.
It's not exactly a baby Telluride, the larger crossover that we adore so much, but the Sorento's family resemblance is clear.
The Hybrid is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 44-kilowatt electric motor.
Together they produce 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The Sorento Hybrid gets 39 miles per gallon in the city, 35 mpg on the highway and 37 mpg combined according to the EPA.
The Sorento can detect and mitigate forward collisions with cars, pedestrians and cyclists. Further, it can even mitigate head-on or t-bone collisions with the Junction Assist technology.
The hybrid comes in S or EX trims.
The S trim goes for $34,760 including $1,170 for destination, while this EX tester is at $37,760 with destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Kia Sorento hybrid.
