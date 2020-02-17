2021 Kia Sorento sharpens up for Geneva Motor Show debut

Say hello to the 2021 Kia Sorento.
After 18 years atop the Korean automaker's model range, last year, it was displaced by the award-winning Telluride.
In order to recapture some lost luster, Kia has given the 2021 Sorento a new chassis, sharp new clothes and loads of tech.
The Sorento's new appearance is more sharply creased and more premium-looking than before.
The all-new cabin features a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.
It also looks like the new cabin features a rotary gearshift selector.
The model seen here is a Euro-spec vehicle, appropriate, as this midsize SUV is poised to debut at Switzerland's Geneva Motor Show.
Designers pulled the A-pillar rearward by 1.2 inches while simultaneously shortening the Sorento's overhangs. Kia says the new model looks longer as a result.
So far, Kia isn't detailing what powers the new Sorento.
In North America, the current 2020 model is powered by the buyer's choice of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine or a 3.3-liter V6.
We'll know more about the all-new 2021 Kia Sorento when Roadshow is on hand for the model's debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3.
