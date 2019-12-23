2021 Kia Optima offers a fresh face

Over the last few years, Hyundai and its kissin'-cousin Kia have taken a fresh approach to their vehicle lineups, leaning more on unique styling as a way to stand out in ever-busying segments.
It's a successful formula, too.
Look no further than the Kia Telluride for an example of how this strategy can work to great success.
But these moves aren't reserved for the hottest corners of the auto industry.
Despite losing ground to high-riding vehicles, Korea still puts a lot of weight behind its midsize sedans.
The Hyundai Sonata debuted with some seriously funky fashion, and now its closest relative, the Kia Optima (known as the K5 in its home market) is the latest four-door to come out swinging.
Despite the massive push for utility vehicles, the midsize sedan segment remains full of some serious competition.
Stalwarts like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry have freshened their acts with improvements to styling, dynamics and tech.
The 2021 Optima, when it goes on sale in 2020, will quickly thrust itself into the conversation by offering a unique take on all these fronts, and it should give buyers more reason to stick with sedans.
