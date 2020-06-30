2021 Kia K5 aims for optimum sport without Optima

  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5

The Optima is dead. Long live the Kia K5. This here is the K5 GT, the performance-oriented model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
1
of 58

Yes, the K5 is the next-generation Optima without the long-running name.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
2
of 58

The gray car seen here is the GT Line, which looks pretty sporty, but doesn't pack the GT's punch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
3
of 58

It also has a pretty good-looking interior with these red seats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
4
of 58

The K5 GT's interior looks business.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
5
of 58

It might seem like there should be a liftback, but the K5 sports a standard trunk.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
6
of 58

The GT Line, and all other non-GT trims, will get a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
7
of 58

The K5 GT, however, sports a 2.5-liter turbo-four with 290 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
8
of 58

All-wheel drive is also a big, new addition to Kia's midsize sedan.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
9
of 58

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 K5!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
10
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
11
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
12
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
13
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
14
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
15
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
16
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
17
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
18
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
19
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
20
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
21
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
22
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
23
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
24
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
25
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
26
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
27
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
28
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
29
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
30
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
31
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
32
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
33
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
34
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
35
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
36
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
37
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
38
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
39
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
40
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
41
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
42
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
43
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
44
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
45
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
46
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
47
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
48
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
49
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
50
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
51
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
52
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
53
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
54
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
55
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
56
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
57
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
58
of 58
Now Reading

2021 Kia K5 aims for optimum sport without Optima

Up Next

2021 Kia Optima offers a fresh face
Your next BMW might only have heated seats for 3 months

Your next BMW might only have heated seats for 3 months

by
Volkswagen Tiguan R revealed with 316 HP and it could come to America

Volkswagen Tiguan R revealed with 316 HP and it could come to America

by
2021 Ford Bronco reveal teased with new photos and videos

2021 Ford Bronco reveal teased with new photos and videos

by
Nissan's Ariya electric crossover will debut July 15, new teaser video released

Nissan's Ariya electric crossover will debut July 15, new teaser video released

by
FCA, GM report big car sales drops due to coronavirus pandemic

FCA, GM report big car sales drops due to coronavirus pandemic

by