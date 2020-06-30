2021 Kia K5 aims for optimum sport without Optima

The Optima is dead. Long live the Kia K5. This here is the K5 GT, the performance-oriented model.
Yes, the K5 is the next-generation Optima without the long-running name.
The gray car seen here is the GT Line, which looks pretty sporty, but doesn't pack the GT's punch.
It also has a pretty good-looking interior with these red seats.
The K5 GT's interior looks business.
It might seem like there should be a liftback, but the K5 sports a standard trunk.
The GT Line, and all other non-GT trims, will get a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine.
The K5 GT, however, sports a 2.5-liter turbo-four with 290 horsepower.
All-wheel drive is also a big, new addition to Kia's midsize sedan.
