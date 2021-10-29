/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2021 Jeep Wrangler SEMA concepts bring huge style and off-road chops to Vegas

The Wrangler Overlook concept and 4xe concepts are very different, but are both packed with genuine Jeep Performance parts.

Kyle Hyatt
2021-jeep-sema-concepts-1
1 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

The Jeep Overlook concept adds 12 inches and a third row of seats to the Wrangler four-door.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-10
2 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

The 4xe concept gets a 2-inch lift made just for the Jeep hybrid.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-11
3 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

It also ditches its doors for these Jeep Performance tubular units.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-12
4 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

Both concepts are packed with parts from the Jeep Performance Catalog.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-13
5 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

The 4xe also rides on beadlock-capable wheels with 37-inch tires.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-14
6 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

Both concepts get stamped-steel bumpers with front winch mounts.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-15
7 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

The 4xe gets a custom underbody light setup.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-16
8 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

These lights are meant to illuminate the trail for some night wheeling.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-17
9 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

Jeep's Gorilla Glass windshield makes an appearance as well.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-18
10 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

Both concepts get custom, extra luxe interiors by Katzkin.

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-19
11 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

Keep going to see more pics of the 2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts. 

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-2
12 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-20
13 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-21
14 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-22
15 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-3
16 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-4
17 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-5
18 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-6
19 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-7
20 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-8
21 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

2021-jeep-sema-concepts-9
22 of 22 Jeep

2021 SEMA Jeep Wrangler concepts

