2021 Jeep Wrangler SEMA concepts bring huge style and off-road chops to Vegas

The Wrangler Overlook concept and 4xe concepts are very different, but are both packed with genuine Jeep Performance parts.
The Jeep Overlook concept adds 12 inches and a third row of seats to the Wrangler four-door.
The 4xe concept gets a 2-inch lift made just for the Jeep hybrid.
It also ditches its doors for these Jeep Performance tubular units.
Both concepts are packed with parts from the Jeep Performance Catalog.
The 4xe also rides on beadlock-capable wheels with 37-inch tires.
Both concepts get stamped-steel bumpers with front winch mounts.
The 4xe gets a custom underbody light setup.
These lights are meant to illuminate the trail for some night wheeling.
Jeep's Gorilla Glass windshield makes an appearance as well.
Both concepts get custom, extra luxe interiors by Katzkin.
