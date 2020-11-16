  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
Jeep has delivered unto us a 2021 Wrangler with a stonkin' 6.4-liter V8 under the hood.

This 392-cubic-inch engine throws out 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

If you're looking for a Hellcat engine, however, you may be disappointed. There isn't a supercharger here.

To handle the extra horses, the 392 gets upgraded frame rails, beefier front upper control arms and improved cast-iron steering knuckles. 

The Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive transfer case gets the torque down to the wheels.

The Rubicon 392 has an approach angle of 44.5 degrees, which is a bit more than a standard Rubicon, and a breakover angle of 22.6 degrees.

At 37.5 degrees, the 392 has a better departure angle than the standard Wrangler Rubicon.

An Off-Road Plus setting allows drivers to lock the rear in four-wheel-drive high gear, which is perfect for dune running.

The interior remains largely the same, save for some bronze stitching, standard leather seats with more supportive bolsters and a beefier steering wheel.

We don't yet have any word on pricing but we'll see the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in dealerships early next year.

Keep going for more photos of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Dirt-slinging with a V8

