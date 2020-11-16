2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Dirt-slinging with a V8

Jeep has delivered unto us a 2021 Wrangler with a stonkin' 6.4-liter V8 under the hood.
This 392-cubic-inch engine throws out 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.
If you're looking for a Hellcat engine, however, you may be disappointed. There isn't a supercharger here.
To handle the extra horses, the 392 gets upgraded frame rails, beefier front upper control arms and improved cast-iron steering knuckles.
The Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive transfer case gets the torque down to the wheels.
The Rubicon 392 has an approach angle of 44.5 degrees, which is a bit more than a standard Rubicon, and a breakover angle of 22.6 degrees.
At 37.5 degrees, the 392 has a better departure angle than the standard Wrangler Rubicon.
An Off-Road Plus setting allows drivers to lock the rear in four-wheel-drive high gear, which is perfect for dune running.
The interior remains largely the same, save for some bronze stitching, standard leather seats with more supportive bolsters and a beefier steering wheel.
We don't yet have any word on pricing but we'll see the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in dealerships early next year.
