2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel hits the dusty trails

Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup gets a torquey diesel engine option.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Jeep Gladiator gets a diesel engine option for 2021.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Gladiator is Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup truck.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Rubicon models get a unique suspension tune and off-road tires.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Jeep Gladiator is one of the best off-roaders around.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine makes 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

In addition to the Rubicon, you can get the diesel engine on the Sport and Overland models.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Unfortunately, the diesel engine is a costly, $6,000 upgrade.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Still, we like the way the Gladiator drives with this new engine choice.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel.

2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
