2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel hits the dusty trails

Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup gets a torquey diesel engine option.
The Jeep Gladiator gets a diesel engine option for 2021.
The Gladiator is Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup truck.
Rubicon models get a unique suspension tune and off-road tires.
The Jeep Gladiator is one of the best off-roaders around.
The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine makes 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
In addition to the Rubicon, you can get the diesel engine on the Sport and Overland models.
Unfortunately, the diesel engine is a costly, $6,000 upgrade.
Still, we like the way the Gladiator drives with this new engine choice.
