2021 Jaguar XF looks best in British Racing Green

Jaguar's last sedan standing gets an update for 2021.
Meet the 2021 Jaguar XF.
The XF is Jaguar's only remaining sedan.
These 20-inch wheels are optional.
All XF models are powered by a 2.0-liter I4 engine.
In the case of my P300 R-Dynamic tester, the engine makes 296 horsepower.
Jaguar's new Pivi Pro tech resides on a 11.4-inch screen.
Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.
New seats offer better comfort and support.
The tan interior looks good with the British Racing Green exterior paint.
