2021 Jaguar I-Pace still looks mighty fine

The svelte electric SUV is a looker.
The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace still looks great.
Jaguar introduced a number of updates to the electric SUV for the new model year.
They most surround infotainment upgrades.
Drivers will also be able to charge the SUV quicker, thanks to an 11 kilowatt onboard charger.
There's a new Bright Pack for those that dig the chrome look.
Jaguar confirmed we'll see these updates to the US-spec model, but we'll have to wait on timing.
The new infotainment system should be a lot snapper and easier to use.
In the UK, the 2021 I-Pace is on sale now.
