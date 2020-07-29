2021 Jaguar F-Type Convertible: Supercharged and sweet

Jaguar's updated F-Type is plenty entertaining with its mid-grade V6 engine option.
The Jaguar F-Type gets a few minor updates for 2021.
But it's still the same lovely sports car it's always been.
The R-Dynamic tester pictured here rolls on 20-inch wheels.
The new front fascia isn't really an improvement.
This is the P380 model, featuring a supercharged V6 engine.
That face just isn't doing it for me.
With 380 horsepower on tap, the F-Type can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.
For a little extra money, you can have the brake calipers painted in red.
The F-Type P380 starts around $85,000.
