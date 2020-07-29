Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Jaguar F-Type Convertible: Supercharged and sweet

Jaguar's updated F-Type is plenty entertaining with its mid-grade V6 engine option.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Jaguar F-Type gets a few minor updates for 2021.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

But it's still the same lovely sports car it's always been.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The R-Dynamic tester pictured here rolls on 20-inch wheels.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The new front fascia isn't really an improvement.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the P380 model, featuring a supercharged V6 engine.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That face just isn't doing it for me.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

With 380 horsepower on tap, the F-Type can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

For a little extra money, you can have the brake calipers painted in red.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The F-Type P380 starts around $85,000.

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of Jaguar's updated roadster. 

2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
