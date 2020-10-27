2021 Jaguar E-Pace: The new gateway to going home with a Jag

The XE is out after this year, which makes the E-Pace more important than ever.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

This is the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

It's refreshed for 2021 and it'll serve an important role at Jaguar.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

With the XE sedan out next year, this will be the most affordable new Jag to go home with.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

Jaguar thinks it looked at more of the finer details to make it a better SUV.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

Jaguar already sells way more SUVs than sedans, so that's a good start.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

The interior is home to big changes with a new, curved 11.4-inch touchscreen and optional digital display.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

The outside gains an updated front fascia and new LED running lights.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

The rear's changes are more minor with a new mesh insert in the lower part of the bumper.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

Prices start at $42,045 after a $1,050 destination charge.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2021 E-Pace!

2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar
