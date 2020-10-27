The XE is out after this year, which makes the E-Pace more important than ever.
This is the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace.
It's refreshed for 2021 and it'll serve an important role at Jaguar.
With the XE sedan out next year, this will be the most affordable new Jag to go home with.
Jaguar thinks it looked at more of the finer details to make it a better SUV.
Jaguar already sells way more SUVs than sedans, so that's a good start.
The interior is home to big changes with a new, curved 11.4-inch touchscreen and optional digital display.
The outside gains an updated front fascia and new LED running lights.
The rear's changes are more minor with a new mesh insert in the lower part of the bumper.
Prices start at $42,045 after a $1,050 destination charge.
2021 Jaguar E-Pace: The new gateway to going home with a Jag
