Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Infiniti QX80 is like a big ol' cloud

Infiniti's biggest SUV on offer provides quite the cushy ride, but it doesn't scrimp on capability.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Infiniti QX80 is a fundamentally good three-row luxury SUV. 

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

However, context is always important, and when viewed through the same lens as its newer competitors -- including a call that's coming from inside the house, so to speak -- all its shiny bits may not be as bright.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Infiniti QX80 has some stellar competition, which puts it in a tricky spot. 

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and BMW X7 are far more luxurious, and both are also more rewarding to drive.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Lincoln Navigator can be optioned out in wild ways, offering unique interior styling cues that even the Germans have trouble matching.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But in all honesty, the QX80's biggest competitor is the 2021 Nissan Armada, which offers the same driving experience and cabin space with better technology and, in my opinion, better looks. 

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In a bubble, there's a lot to like about the 2021 QX80.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's a big boy that offers ample interior space and leather-lined comfort on the road, and it's capable of towing a good amount of stuff thanks to a V8 that loves to move.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But when placed against the context of its closest competitors, it begins to lose some of that luster.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Infiniti QX80.

2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Infiniti QX80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
