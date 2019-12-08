2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line early prototype previews exciting performance

Say hello to the Hyundai Sonata N-Line, seen here in prototype guise.
The N-Line will be a new, range-topping Sonata model.
Under the hood you'll find a 2.5-liter turbo engine.
Total power is estimated at 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.
Most of the N-Line's interior will be the same as other Sonatas.
The N-Line will come with 19-inch wheels.
And, of course, the necessary badges.
Look for the N-Line to arrive in late 2020.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Hyundai Sonat N-Line.