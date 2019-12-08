2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line early prototype previews exciting performance

  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02619
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02620
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02624
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02628
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02632
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02634
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02637
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02639
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02646
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02665
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02671
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02674
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-02680
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-110547
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-110651
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-110831
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-110935
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-110942
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-111000
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-111031
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-141337
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-141749
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-141755
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-142001
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-142138
  • hyundai-sonata-n-line-2021-160010

Say hello to the Hyundai Sonata N-Line, seen here in prototype guise.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 26

The N-Line will be a new, range-topping Sonata model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 26

Under the hood you'll find a 2.5-liter turbo engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 26

Total power is estimated at 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 26

An eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission handles shifting duties.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 26

Most of the N-Line's interior will be the same as other Sonatas.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 26

The N-Line will come with 19-inch wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 26

And, of course, the necessary badges.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 26

Look for the N-Line to arrive in late 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 26

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Hyundai Sonat N-Line.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 26
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 26
Now Reading

2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line early prototype previews exciting performance

Up Next

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rocks a familiar form

Latest Stories

I took a Rolls-Royce Cullinan on an off-road rally -- and won

I took a Rolls-Royce Cullinan on an off-road rally -- and won

by
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ford Ranger

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ford Ranger

2:56
The McLaren 620R is its most hardcore road-going Sports Series car yet

The McLaren 620R is its most hardcore road-going Sports Series car yet

by
Elon Musk talks Tesla ATV, Cybertruck connection and electric dirt bikes

Elon Musk talks Tesla ATV, Cybertruck connection and electric dirt bikes

by
Jaguar I-Pace gains more range, thanks to learnings on the racetrack

Jaguar I-Pace gains more range, thanks to learnings on the racetrack

by