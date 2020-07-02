  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a boldly styled sedan.   

This car's driver-focused interior is just as expressive as its exterior.  

There is no shortage of creases on the new Elantra's body.  

This 2021 model's trunk is a whisker smaller than its predecessor's, but it's still plenty spacious at 14.2 cubic feet.  

An advanced infotainment system with two 10.25-inch screens is available.   

One of these displays serves as the instrument cluster.   

The rear of this car is aggressively sculpted.  

The standard engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a respectable, if hardly thrilling, 147 horsepower.  

The new Elantra's grille is very sculptural as well, with an almost diamondlike treatment.  

For more photos of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, keep going through this gallery.  

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is like automotive origami

