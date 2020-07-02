The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is like automotive origami

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is a boldly styled sedan.
This car's driver-focused interior is just as expressive as its exterior.
There is no shortage of creases on the new Elantra's body.
This 2021 model's trunk is a whisker smaller than its predecessor's, but it's still plenty spacious at 14.2 cubic feet.
An advanced infotainment system with two 10.25-inch screens is available.
One of these displays serves as the instrument cluster.
The rear of this car is aggressively sculpted.
The standard engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a respectable, if hardly thrilling, 147 horsepower.
The new Elantra's grille is very sculptural as well, with an almost diamondlike treatment.
