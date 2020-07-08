2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is lined up to make an impact

With even more heavily creased bodywork than the already aggressive standard model, this performance-inspired sedan will raise a few eyebrows.

A new mesh grille and revamped lower fascia give the N Line a pointed appearance.

The snarlier-looking 2021 Elantra N Line gives Hyundai's already sharp-looking new sedan even more visual edge.

No word yet on any performance-minded changes under the hood.

The N Line's rear end gets a unique lower fascia that allow for the twin exhaust pipes to poke out from the passenger-side.

