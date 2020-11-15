2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is an affordable, tech-rich sport sedan

  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
The new Hyundai Elantra gets a spicy N Line version.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
1
of 52

The N Line has a sportier appearance.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
2
of 52

Inside, the N Line has Hyundai's 8-inch infotainment screen.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
3
of 52

A six-speed manual transmission is standard but an eight-speed DCT is optional.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
4
of 52

The styling is certainly bold.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
5
of 52

It's... geometric.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
6
of 52

The 1.6-liter turbo engine produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
7
of 52

These 18-inch wheels are standard.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
8
of 52

All in, the Elantra N Line costs around $25,000.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
9
of 52

Keep scrolling for more photos of this thrifty sport compact.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
10
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
11
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
12
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
13
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
14
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
15
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
16
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
17
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
18
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
19
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
20
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
21
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
22
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
23
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
24
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
25
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
26
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
27
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
28
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
29
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
30
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
31
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
32
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
33
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
34
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
35
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
36
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
37
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
38
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
39
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
40
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
41
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
42
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
43
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
44
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
45
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
46
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
47
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
48
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
49
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
50
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
51
of 52
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Photo:Drew Phillips
52
of 52
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is an affordable, tech-rich sport sedan

