2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line is an affordable, tech-rich sport sedan

The new Hyundai Elantra gets a spicy N Line version.
The N Line has a sportier appearance.
Inside, the N Line has Hyundai's 8-inch infotainment screen.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard but an eight-speed DCT is optional.
The styling is certainly bold.
It's... geometric.
The 1.6-liter turbo engine produces 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
These 18-inch wheels are standard.
All in, the Elantra N Line costs around $25,000.
