2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

It's more macho than before, but it's still just as versatile.
The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is here and looks brawnier than ever.
Honda definitely wanted to kick up the truckiness of the Ridgeline with this refreshed design.
The rear isn't too different, but the bumper is restyled.
The front gets most of the attention with a new grille, bumper, headlights and more.
The bronze wheels are optional as part of a new Honda Performance Development package.
It looks a little like a Tundra if you ask us, but it's never been a bad looking truck.
In fact, it doesn't look like a Honda Pilot with a truck bed any longer.
The powertrain doesn't change, though.
A 3.5-liter V6 sends power to a nine-speed automatic, and to either the front wheels or all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system.
Keep scrolling to see more of the 2021 Ridgeline!
