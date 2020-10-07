2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

It's more macho than before, but it's still just as versatile.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is here and looks brawnier than ever.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

Honda definitely wanted to kick up the truckiness of the Ridgeline with this refreshed design.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

The rear isn't too different, but the bumper is restyled.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

The front gets most of the attention with a new grille, bumper, headlights and more.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

The bronze wheels are optional as part of a new Honda Performance Development package.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

It looks a little like a Tundra if you ask us, but it's never been a bad looking truck.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

In fact, it doesn't look like a Honda Pilot with a truck bed any longer.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

The powertrain doesn't change, though.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

A 3.5-liter V6 sends power to a nine-speed automatic, and to either the front wheels or all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system.

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2021 Ridgeline!

2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda
