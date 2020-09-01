  • 2021 Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey minivan has been updated for 2021.

This van's interior is quite nice, spruced up with some fresh materials and tech.

Elite is the top trim Honda offers. 

One significant improvement made for 2021 involves the second-row seats. The backrests now fold flatter so those chairs are easier to remove. 

Elite models roll on 19-inch wheels that feature machined faces and dark-gray paint. 

The Odyssey's third-row seat is comfortable and spacious, even for adults.

As before, a 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 hauls this minivan around. 

Honda's CabinWatch system makes it easy to keep tabs on rear-seat passengers.

One area that could still be improved is the infotainment system. It's not particularly intuitive or responsive. 

For more photos of the 2021 Honda Odyssey, keep clicking through this gallery.

Honda further refines its Odyssey minivan for 2021

