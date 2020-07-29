2021 Honda Odyssey minvan gets more standard safety and a new nose

Honda's Odyssey minivan gets a light refresh for 2021.
The biggest visual change comes in the form of a new nose.
The bulk of the exterior, however, remains the same.
The headlights and grille are new, and remind us of the original Odyssey.
It's definitely not new-Sienna levels of exciting, but it's not a bad-looking van.
The new, simpler schnozz is welcome.
The top-tier Elite trim gets new 19-inch wheels.
Power and torque carry over from 2020.
As does the 10-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel economy also stays the same at 19/28/22.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Honda Odyssey.