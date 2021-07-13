/>

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S puts the 'sports' back in Sportster

Harley appears to have a real rival for Indian's awesome FTR1200 on its hands here.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-001
2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley's Sportster S takes the classic Sportster formula and adds a ton of power.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-002
It uses the Pan America's Revolution Max 1250 engine, now tuned down to 121 horsepower.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-003
It also uses high-zoot Showa suspension and a big Brembo brake.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-004
The end result is something that should ride just as nice as it looks.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-005
That's good because it looks pretty damn good.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-006
The high-mounted exhaust calls back to Harley's legendary XR750 flat-track bike.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-007
The big tires and single seat also offer a statement of intent.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-008
The single 4-inch TFT gauge is feature-packed.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-009
There is also a lot of rider-aid technology like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-010
The Sportster S is set to hit dealers this fall with a price tag of $14,999.

