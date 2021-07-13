2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S puts the 'sports' back in Sportster

Harley appears to have a real rival for Indian's awesome FTR1200 on its hands here.
Harley's Sportster S takes the classic Sportster formula and adds a ton of power.
It uses the Pan America's Revolution Max 1250 engine, now tuned down to 121 horsepower.
It also uses high-zoot Showa suspension and a big Brembo brake.
The end result is something that should ride just as nice as it looks.
That's good because it looks pretty damn good.
The high-mounted exhaust calls back to Harley's legendary XR750 flat-track bike.
The big tires and single seat also offer a statement of intent.
The single 4-inch TFT gauge is feature-packed.
There is also a lot of rider-aid technology like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control.
The Sportster S is set to hit dealers this fall with a price tag of $14,999.