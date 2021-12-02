2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special does it all, and does it well

With semiactive suspension, a top-tier powertrain and unique styling, it's pretty easy to recommend Harley's first adventure bike.
The Pan America is Harley's first effort at an adventure motorcycle.
It packs a raucous liquid-cooled V-twin engine with variable valve timing.
It's got a robust suite of rider aids.
It's got excellent wind protection thanks to a tall windscreen.
A tall windscreen that's easy to adjust, no less.
It's loud and brash when you want, but relaxed and comfortable when you need.
The Pan America's party piece is the self-lowering suspension found on the Special model.
This makes it easier for shorter riders to put two feet on the ground at stops.
It may lack a few niceties and cutting-edge features like adaptive cruise or a quickshifter.
But it's an easy bike to love and an easier one to recommend.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Special.