2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special does it all, and does it well

With semiactive suspension, a top-tier powertrain and unique styling, it's pretty easy to recommend Harley's first adventure bike.

Kyle Hyatt
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-2
1 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Pan America is Harley's first effort at an adventure motorcycle.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-1
2 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It packs a raucous liquid-cooled V-twin engine with variable valve timing.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-10
3 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's got a robust suite of rider aids.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-11
4 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's got excellent wind protection thanks to a tall windscreen.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-12
5 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

A tall windscreen that's easy to adjust, no less.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-13
6 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's loud and brash when you want, but relaxed and comfortable when you need.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-14
7 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Pan America's party piece is the self-lowering suspension found on the Special model.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-15
8 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This makes it easier for shorter riders to put two feet on the ground at stops.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-16
9 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It may lack a few niceties and cutting-edge features like adaptive cruise or a quickshifter.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-17
10 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

But it's an easy bike to love and an easier one to recommend.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-18
11 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Special.

2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-19
12 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-20
13 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-21
14 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-3
15 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-4
16 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-5
17 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-6
18 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-7
19 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-8
20 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-harley-davidson-pan-america-9
21 of 21 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

