2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

Harley's first entrant into the competitive large-displacement adventure bike segment looks to be a well-considered effort.

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America
Harley-Davidson

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America

Harley's Pan America is its first foray into the adventure motorcycle market.

Harley-Davidson

To be competitive, it had to go very much outside its comfort zone with an advanced water-cooled engine that also serves as a stressed member of the chassis.

Harley-Davidson

The Revolution Max 1250 makes 150 horsepower thanks to tech like variable valve timing, dual downdraft throttle bodies and dual overhead cams.

Harley-Davidson

The Pan America also has an available semi-adaptive electronic suspension.

Harley-Davidson

The suspension has a neat trick too, where it can lower itself by an inch or two when coming to a stop.

Harley-Davidson

This drop makes the bike easier to flat-foot for smaller riders, adding confidence.

Harley-Davidson

The rest of the chassis appears high-quality with tires from Michelin, brakes by Brembo and electronics controlled by an IMU.

Harley-Davidson

The Pan America gets ABS, traction control, wheelie control, drag torque slip control, as well as multiple ride modes for on- and off-road.

Harley-Davidson

Cruise control is also standard across both models.

Harley-Davidson

The base Pan America retails for just over $17,000 while the Special model goes for $19,999.

Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson
