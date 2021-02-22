2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is off-road, but on-brand

Harley's first entrant into the competitive large-displacement adventure bike segment looks to be a well-considered effort.
Harley's Pan America is its first foray into the adventure motorcycle market.
To be competitive, it had to go very much outside its comfort zone with an advanced water-cooled engine that also serves as a stressed member of the chassis.
The Revolution Max 1250 makes 150 horsepower thanks to tech like variable valve timing, dual downdraft throttle bodies and dual overhead cams.
The Pan America also has an available semi-adaptive electronic suspension.
The suspension has a neat trick too, where it can lower itself by an inch or two when coming to a stop.
This drop makes the bike easier to flat-foot for smaller riders, adding confidence.
The rest of the chassis appears high-quality with tires from Michelin, brakes by Brembo and electronics controlled by an IMU.
The Pan America gets ABS, traction control, wheelie control, drag torque slip control, as well as multiple ride modes for on- and off-road.
Cruise control is also standard across both models.
The base Pan America retails for just over $17,000 while the Special model goes for $19,999.
