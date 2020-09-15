A new Trailer Length Indicator works as an enhanced blind-spot monitoring system. When a driver activates a turn signal, a red overlay is displayed on the video feed on the infotainment screen, extending twice the length of the trailer to help them see what's in their blind spot.
Discuss: 2021 GMC Sierra: New trailer tech, Denali Black Diamond trim on tap
