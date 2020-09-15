2021 GMC Sierra: New trailer tech, Denali Black Diamond trim on tap

GMC's Sierra has been killing it when it comes to trailering. These new updates and a flashy Denali HD Black Diamond Edition only make it better.

2021 GMC Sierra
GMC

The GMC Sierra, pictured here in new HD Denali Black Diamond Edition trim, gets a slew of new trailering tech for 2021. 

2021 GMC Sierra
GMC

Most importantly, there are new sensors that can warn of an impending jackknife situation.

2021 GMC Sierra
GMC

Jackknifing is a dangerous condition that occurs when a trailer swings into an L or V shape with respect to the truck towing it.

2021 GMC Sierra
GMC

A new Trailer Length Indicator works as an enhanced blind-spot monitoring system. When a driver activates a turn signal, a red overlay is displayed on the video feed on the infotainment screen, extending twice the length of the trailer to help them see what's in their blind spot.

2021 GMC Sierra
GMC

Enhanced Cargo Bed Zoom view and Bed Hitch Guidance for gooseneck trailers is also new for model year 2021.

2021 GMC Sierra
GMC

The 2021 GMC Sierra also features new reverse guidelines on the center infotainment screen.

