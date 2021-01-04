2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

Nothing screams, "Get out of my way!" quite like a heavy-duty pickup truck.
No matter the model, the current-generation Sierra's interior is lackluster at best.
With a crew-cab body, this is a seriously big vehicle.
This crew-cab Sierra's rear seat offers miles of legroom and has nifty storage cubbies integrated into the backrests.
The GMC Sierra offers the most innovative tailgate in the pickup business. Seriously, it's amazing.
Under this truck's hood is a 6.6-liter gasoline V8 that delivers 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is smooth and sounds good, though it doesn't feel particularly potent.
The business end of this particular truck comes with a spray-in bedliner for maximum durability.
It's impossible to miss this truck's imposing grille.
