This is the 2024 GMC Hummer SUV

With mega power and incredible capability, this five-passenger utility vehicle is ready for the trail or the dragstrip.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
1 of 3
GM

Here they are, the new all-electric Hummers GM has been hard at work on.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
2 of 3
GM

This SUV's interior is squared-off and blocky, just like the exterior.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV
3 of 3
GM

The styling is unmistakably Hummer.

