2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

Genesis unveiled its bold new design language with the G90 sedan a couple of years ago.
But it's arguably with the 2021 GV80 SUV that it's been perfected.
The SUV at once blends hints of Rolls-Royce high-luxury and high design with all the attitude of Cyberpunk.
The Genesis brand is now starting to really come into its own.
The excellent design doesn't stop on the outside, either.
The interior features excellent materials used in beautiful ways, as a true luxury vehicle should.
The twin-spoke steering wheel is a unique touch, but one that we like a lot.
We're big fans of the use of real metal throughout the interior.
The GV80 isn't just a looker, its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 should provide plenty of shove.
Overall, it's a compelling package for an SUV that only asks $72,000 in its dearest trim.