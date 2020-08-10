  • genesis-gv80-21-10
2021 Genesis GV80

Genesis unveiled its bold new design language with the G90 sedan a couple of years ago.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
But it's arguably with the 2021 GV80 SUV that it's been perfected.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The SUV at once blends hints of Rolls-Royce high-luxury and high design with all the attitude of Cyberpunk.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The Genesis brand is now starting to really come into its own.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The excellent design doesn't stop on the outside, either.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The interior features excellent materials used in beautiful ways, as a true luxury vehicle should.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The twin-spoke steering wheel is a unique touch, but one that we like a lot.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
We're big fans of the use of real metal throughout the interior.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The GV80 isn't just a looker, its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 should provide plenty of shove.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Overall, it's a compelling package for an SUV that only asks $72,000 in its dearest trim.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

2021 Genesis G80 is bursting with style and tech
2021 Genesis GV80 SUV looks to deliver asterisk-free modern luxury

2021 Genesis GV80 SUV looks to deliver asterisk-free modern luxury

2021 GV80 SUV pushes Genesis brand to new heights

2021 GV80 SUV pushes Genesis brand to new heights

5:50
New Rolls-Royce Ghost will have all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering

New Rolls-Royce Ghost will have all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering

Judge issues injunction against Uber and Lyft, says drivers are employees

Judge issues injunction against Uber and Lyft, says drivers are employees

Toyota Supra builder could produce Fisker Ocean, too

Toyota Supra builder could produce Fisker Ocean, too

