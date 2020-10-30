2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T is easy to fall for

This 2.5T brings 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque to the party. Those figures outperform not only the other four-cylinder models in the GV80's class, but also some larger, naturally aspirated V6s, too.
The GV80's best feature is its minimalist interior, which avoids coming across as too austere thanks to its rich materials and subtle flourishes like its knurled-finish switchgear.
The standard 14.5-inch billboard infotainment touchscreen is also impressive. It's great that it comes with embedded navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment, though we wish the latter two features were available wirelessly.
You also can't get a Wi-Fi hotspot, which feels odd on an SUV that offers everything else from a digital key to auto-adjusting massaging seats.
This model came fitted with 20-inch wheels and 265/50-series Michelin Primacy Tour all-season rubber. Together, they offer a slightly more compliant ride than the loaded 3.5T Prestige model's 22-inch wheels and electronically adjustable suspension.