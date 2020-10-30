2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T is easy to fall for

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is one of this year's most intriguing new vehicles, SUV or otherwise.

This is the first SUV to be offered by Hyundai's young luxury brand, and it's got serious presence inside and out.

This midsize crossover lines up convincingly against established competitors such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, as well as the Acura RDX, Lexus RX and Lincoln Aviator.

