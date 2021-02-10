2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is ready for your overlanding gear

The Ranger's standard powertrain is untouched, but that's no bad thing. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo inline four-cylinder is one of the gutsier engines in the segment, delivering 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This is backed by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.
That sort of power comes in handy when you're off-roading with bigger and heavier wheels and tires. The Tremor package wears 32-inch General Grabber rubber mounted on model-specific 17-inch alloys done up in Magnetic paint. The Tremor offers an inch-wider track, covered by subtly larger black flares.
The Tremor gains about 0.8 inches in ground clearance, mostly due to the larger tires. The changes amount to 9.7 inches of ground clearance, which just edges out the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, ostensibly this Ford's main rival.
This is the Lariat-spec cabin, which brings full leather and keyless start. XLT models like the ones shown in the rest of these photos have vinyl and Miko suede seats and an old-fashioned switchblade key.
The 2021 Ranger Tremor isn't cheap -- it starts at $41,900 (including $1,195 delivery), and tops out at $46,275 for a Lariat model -- before options. That's quite a bit for a midsize pickup, but it's comparable to rivals like the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevy Colorado ZR2.