2021 Ford Ranger Tremor is ready for your overlanding gear

  • 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor dashboard
  • 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor - Fox shock
New for 2021, the Ford Ranger Tremor package adds a slew of off-road goodies atop this midsize truck's XLT or Lariat trim levels. This particular truck is a mid-range XLT.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Tremor isn't a full-blown trim level, so the mods are mostly confined to the suspension, tires and interior trimmings, though there are some functional changes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
The Ranger's standard powertrain is untouched, but that's no bad thing. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo inline four-cylinder is one of the gutsier engines in the segment, delivering 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This is backed by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
That sort of power comes in handy when you're off-roading with bigger and heavier wheels and tires. The Tremor package wears 32-inch General Grabber rubber mounted on model-specific 17-inch alloys done up in Magnetic paint. The Tremor offers an inch-wider track, covered by subtly larger black flares.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
The suspension has been revised with a set of costly Fox 2.0 shocks, including piggyback remote-reservoir units on the rear axle, which pair with unique leaf springs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Yep, you can fit a full-size spare under there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
The Tremor gains about 0.8 inches in ground clearance, mostly due to the larger tires. The changes amount to 9.7 inches of ground clearance, which just edges out the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, ostensibly this Ford's main rival.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
On-road ride remains good, with the suspension and tire changes yielding slightly more compliance and road noise, but nothing objectionable.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Fuel economy takes a tumble with all of the Tremor package upgrades. EPA ratings call for 19 miles per gallon city, highway and combined.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
The Ranger's cabin, while competitive, feels dated and the Tremor-specific touches do little to make it feel nicer or more modern.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
This is the Lariat-spec cabin, which brings full leather and keyless start. XLT models like the ones shown in the rest of these photos have vinyl and Miko suede seats and an old-fashioned switchblade key.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Ford's Sync 3 infotainment isn't the company's latest architecture, but it's still pretty good. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Blacked-out trim is part of the Tremor package.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Some shift paddles would be nice, but instead, there's a +/- rocker switch on the (other) side of this shift lever for manual gear changes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
A six-toggle auxiliary power station helps control add-on accessories like air compressors and extra lighting, which is helpful if you're into camping, overlanding or tailgating.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
The 2021 Ranger Tremor isn't cheap -- it starts at $41,900 (including $1,195 delivery), and tops out at $46,275 for a Lariat model -- before options. That's quite a bit for a midsize pickup, but it's comparable to rivals like the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Chevy Colorado ZR2.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow
