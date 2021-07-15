/>
2021 Ford Ranger Tremor goes for off-road glory

The Ford Ranger's Tremor package isn't quite as hardcore as a proper Raptor would be, but it's still a worthy off-roader.

Emme Hall
The Ford Ranger can now be had with the Tremor package, turning it from a mild-mannered pickup truck to a fairly raucous dirt slinger.

The Tremor package is available on a SuperCrew Ranger in XLT or Lariat trims for $4,290 -- although Ford makes you add the Sport Appearance package as well, so the real cost is more like $5,960. 

The Tremor gets a slight lift to 9.7 inches of ground clearance.

A 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine puts out 270 horsepower and, more importantly, 310 pound-feet of torque.

Suspension upgrades consist of leaf springs and Fox 2.0 shocks with rear piggyback reservoirs to help keep things cool.

Larger 32-inch Continental General Grabber tires are here, accounting for a wider stance over a non-Tremor Ranger.

The Tremor comes with side steps, that are pretty useless. There just isn't enough ground clearance.

A 5-foot bed means longer items will need to be strapped down for transport.

The Ranger can calibrate its throttle and transmission shift points for Normal, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand. 

The least expensive Ranger Tremor will set you back $42,150 including $1,195 for destination. 

