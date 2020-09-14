2021 Ford Ranger Tremor: Now with more off-road hijinks

The Ford Ranger's new Tremor off-road package offers more dirt-worthy equipment and some pretty sweet graphics.
The 2021 Ford Ranger is getting an upgrade in the form of the Tremor off-road package.
This $4,290 package adds all kinds of off-road goodies into the mix and is much more robust than the current FX4 trim.
Ford added Fox 2.0 monotube shocks with rear piggyback reservoirs for better cooling.
The front coils and rear leaf springs get an off-road tune and the anti-roll bar is relaxed just a tad for more comfort in the dirt.
32-inch General Grabber tires are wrapped around 17-inch gray-painted wheels.
The Tremor boasts 9.7 inches of ground clearance. Approach, departure and breakover angles are improved, up to 30.9 degrees, 25.5 degrees and 24.2 degrees, respectively.
Six auxiliary switches allow drivers to add accessories like off-road lights or a winch.
An optional graphics package makes the Ranger with the Tremor package stand out.
A rear differential locker is included in the package to help get the truck through the difficult stuff.
The Tremor package will be available on XLT and Lariat Rangers early next year.
