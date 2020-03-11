2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD winter testing

This is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Blue Oval's forthcoming all-electric crossover SUV.
We ventured to Michigan's remote Upper Peninsula to the Smithers Winter Test Center to get acquainted with the model's through-the-road AWD system.
The Mach-E breaks numerous Mustang conventions, including having four doors, all-wheel drive, an SUV body style and, of course, being electric.
Ford says the Mach-E will be available late this year, so for now, we had to be content with a right-seat ride.
With rear-biased AWD, big, sustained, Ken-Block-like drifts are possible.
Charged up and ready to go.
The model we experienced wasn't the higher-power GT, but with 332 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque, it's got plenty of power to do stuff like this.
Even if you're comfortable with the idea of a Mustang SUV, the Mach-E's looks might not be to everyone's tastes.
More of a crossover than a traditional SUV, the Mach-E isn't likely to venture too far off-road.
We tested the Mach-E on an icy 20-degree split-mu incline.
Yep, three-element taillights with dynamic sweeping turn signals, just like the gas-powered coupes.
More than a few Mustang loyalists are up in arms about the fact that this vehicle uses their favorite pony car name and visual cues.
That's us in the red dot on the left.
The Mach-E doesn't have normal door handles -- small buttons on the B-pillar release electric catches, and those little winglets are actually door pulls.
