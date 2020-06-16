2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

The front end is a throwback to the original Mach 1, but it's also functional.
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is back!
Like the original, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is meant to bridge a gap between the Mustang GT and a Shelby Mustang.
The Mach 1 boasts 480 horsepower and gets lots of goodies from the Shelby cars, too.
Ford says it'll be the best 5.0-liter powered Mustang on the track ever.
Oh yeah, there's a cue-ball stick shift. A 6-speed manual is standard, but a 10-speed automatic is available as well.
Standard models, as seen here, get chunky 19-inch wheels.
The striping is optional, but highly recommended by me.
Mach 1 badges fill the exterior, so you won't confuse it with a GT.
Welcome back, bud.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1!
