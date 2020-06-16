2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

The front end is a throwback to the original Mach 1, but it's also functional.

1 of 24
Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is back!

Read the article
2 of 24
Ford

Like the original, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is meant to bridge a gap between the Mustang GT and a Shelby Mustang.

Read the article
3 of 24
Ford

The Mach 1 boasts 480 horsepower and gets lots of goodies from the Shelby cars, too.

Read the article
4 of 24
Ford

Ford says it'll be the best 5.0-liter powered Mustang on the track ever.

Read the article
5 of 24
Ford

Oh yeah, there's a cue-ball stick shift. A 6-speed manual is standard, but a 10-speed automatic is available as well.

Read the article
6 of 24
Ford

Standard models, as seen here, get chunky 19-inch wheels.

Read the article
7 of 24
Ford

The striping is optional, but highly recommended by me.

Read the article
8 of 24
Ford

Mach 1 badges fill the exterior, so you won't confuse it with a GT.

Read the article
9 of 24
Ford

Welcome back, bud.

Read the article
10 of 24
Ford

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1!

Read the article
11 of 24
Ford
Read the article
12 of 24
Ford
Read the article
13 of 24
Ford
Read the article
14 of 24
Ford
Read the article
15 of 24
Ford
Read the article
16 of 24
Ford
Read the article
17 of 24
Ford
Read the article
18 of 24
Ford
Read the article
19 of 24
Ford
Read the article
20 of 24
Ford
Read the article
21 of 24
Ford
Read the article
22 of 24
Ford
Read the article
23 of 24
Ford
Read the article
24 of 24
Ford
Read the article
Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

10 Photos
2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

2021 BMW 4 Series puts a bold face forward

74 Photos
2021 Lexus IS has deceptively good looks

2021 Lexus IS has deceptively good looks

25 Photos
2021 Nissan Rogue is a roguishly handsome compact SUV

2021 Nissan Rogue is a roguishly handsome compact SUV

40 Photos
Ford Bronco R takes on the Baja 1000

Ford Bronco R takes on the Baja 1000

39 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
The 2020 Hyundai Kona is as funky as it is functional

The 2020 Hyundai Kona is as funky as it is functional

58 Photos