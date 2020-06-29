2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

This is the 2021 Ford F-150 light-duty, full-size pickup truck, and it's here to take on the Ram 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and the Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan.

America's best-selling vehicle (not just pickup!) is getting a big makeover for 2021, but you might not notice at first, because it looks so similar.

Click through our gallery to learn more about all the new tech and features, including its optional PowerBoost hybrid drivetrain, over-the-air (OTA) updates, Max Recline sleeper seats, Pro Power Onboard generator and even a novel folding gearshift lever.

Read the article