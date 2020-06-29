2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

  • 2021 Ford F-150
This is the 2021 Ford F-150 light-duty, full-size pickup truck, and it's here to take on the Ram 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and the Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan.

America's best-selling vehicle (not just pickup!) is getting a big makeover for 2021, but you might not notice at first, because it looks so similar.

Click through our gallery to learn more about all the new tech and features, including its optional PowerBoost hybrid drivetrain, over-the-air (OTA) updates, Max Recline sleeper seats, Pro Power Onboard generator and even a novel folding gearshift lever.

As before, the F-150 will be available in basic work-truck trim all the way up through super-posh models like the Limited and King Ranch.

A high-speed off-road Raptor version is still forthcoming for the 2021 model year, too.

The front end looks similar, but if you look closely, you'll see a new grille and redesigned C-clamp headlamps whose daytime running lamps now flow into the bumper.

A retractable chin spoiler for improved aerodynamics is also new.

Don't worry -- the giant F-150 badging is still there.

Ford says the F-150's underlying ladder-frame platform is largely unchanged from the previous generation.

Perhaps the biggest news is the inclusion of an optional new 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid V6 drivetrain.

It adds a small electric motor in the transmission housing to Ford's stout twin-turbo EcoBoost V6.

There are a lot of cool new tricks to the interior, like a gearshift that folds down.

This makes room for a new flat work surface for laptops, signing contracts or grabbing a quick lunch on the job site.

Ford's Pro Power Onboard built-in generator can keep construction tools powered up at the job site, or energize a camping or tailgating outing.

Ford hasn't gone in on a multihinged tailgate like Ram and GMC, but the company has improved the work surface for 2021.

Case in point: There are now tie-downs built right into the tailgate for securing longer loads. Ford also says they double as a bottle opener.

The F-150's interior is much improved, and you can get a big new 12-inch infotainment screen and a matching one in the reconfigurable instrument cluster.

All F-150s get Sync 4 infotainment with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the latter are even available wirelessly.

No word on pricing or fuel economy figures yet, but the 2021 Ford F-150 will be available this fall. Keep scrolling for more photos.

