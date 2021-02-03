2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

This is the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, the third generation of the Blue Oval's off-road juggernaut.
Designed for high-speed desert off-roading and big jumps, the new Raptor features an even heavier-duty suspension, in addition to upgraded power and tech smarts.
For the first time in its over decade-long career, the Raptor finally has a true rival: the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, powered by a supercharged V8 with 702 horsepower.
Ford isn't sharing how much power the new F-150 Raptor makes, but since it carries over the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 from last year, it probably won't match the Ram horse-for-horse and pound-foot for pound-foot.
Did we mention that Raptor also has more ground clearance, longer suspension travel and better approach, departure and breakover angles than the TRX?
My, what big... everything you have.
Raptor doin' Raptor things.
Although pricing hasn't been released, we're anticipating similar pricing to today's Raptor, meaning a pricing advantage of well over $10,000 versus the Ram.
No more leaf springs, the new Raptor has a coil-sprung rear end governed by new Fox shocks.
You'll have to look reasonably hard to note the changes versus last year's truck -- they look very similar, but we assure you, they're actually very different.
Yep. Look closely and you'll see that Ford has confirmed that Raptor R is coming, and it's going to have a V8 engine.
Pretty sneaky, Blue Oval...