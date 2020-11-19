  • 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat EcoBoost
This is the 2021 Ford F-150 in midrange Lariat trim, with optional FX4 off-road suspension.

No PowerBoost hybrid tech here, this is powered by a EcoBoost V6 backed by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

This is the popular four-door SuperCab configuration.

The new F-150 has a wider track than last year's model, but most other dimensions are largely unchanged.

This F-150's EcoBoost powerplant helps make it quick, but the engine still doesn't sound interesting.

The rear end features new C-clamp-shaped tail lamps.

See? I told you it was a Lariat.

A new Zone Lighting option includes LED illumination around the entire vehicle, including right next to the tailgate handle.

Better tie down any loads, this thing moves.

As before, the F-150 features aluminum bodywork. It may not immediately be clear, but the panels are all new for 2021.

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 is a Blue Oval brawler

