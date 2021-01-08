Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Ford Escape plays it down the middle

Neither a standout or a dud, the new Ford Escape is a competent compact crossover.

Though once fairly rugged itself, the last two decades have seen the Ford Escape evolve into a more rounded, urban-friendly alternative to the upcoming Ford Bronco Sport.

Recently updated, the Escape's curves have gotten even softer. I'd go as far as calling it downright adorable.

There's a lot of the old Ford Focus hatchback to be found in the details of this design.

Inside, the cabin of this Titanium trim level features leather-trimmed seats and faux wood accents.

A digital instrument cluster features unique themes that match the drive mode and greeting animations when the Escape is started up.

One of my biggest nitpicks is the odd placement of the start button, which is difficult to see from the driver's seat.

Also, don't look too closely at the faux wood trim on the dashboard. Yeesh.

The finish looks extremely bad under close inspection.

This example features the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which boasts the most power (250 horsepower) and the highest towing capacity (3,500 pounds).

The 2.0T also comes standard with all-wheel drive, an optional upgrade for the other engine choices.

Keep clicking for even more photos of the 2021 Ford Escape Titanium or check our full review for even more details. 

