The two-door 2021 Ford Bronco has the Jeep Wrangler in its sights

  • 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door
  • 2021 Bronco family
  • 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door OGI
After a quarter-century hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back!

This rugged off-roader has the Jeep Wrangler squarely in its sights.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is offered in three flavors, including this, a sporty two-door model. You can also get one with four doors, and there's a smaller Bronco Sport. 

Naturally, these doors are also removable. The cowl-mounted mirrors remain in place whether the doors are on or off.

A seven-speed manual transmission is offered in the new Bronco, complete with a super-low crawl gear. A 10-speed automatic is also available. 

This pony emblem is a cool, retro touch. Speaking of horses, two engines are in the stable, including a base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder with an estimated 270 horsepower, and a 2.7-liter V6 that will deliver a projected 310 ponies.

The 2021 Ford Bronco's squared-off body and rear-mounted spare tire sure bring to mind a Jeep Wrangler, don't they?

This vehicle's grille is certainly retro, but it's not a slavish copy of older Broncos' front ends. 

Tires measuring up to 35 inches in diameter are offered on every trim level of the Bronco, both two- and four-door variants. 

For more photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door, keep clicking through this gallery.

