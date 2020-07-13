Check out the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport in the flesh

We got an up-close look at Ford's new baby Bronco and came away suitably impressed.

The Ford Bronco is back, baby!

Three versions of this reborn off-roader will be available, including a Ford Escape-based Sport model. 

The Bronco Sport distills the larger 2021 Bronco's rugged good looks down to a smaller, more manageable package. 

Two EcoBoost engines are on the menu here. There's a base 1.5-liter three-cylinder with an estimated 181 horsepower, and a larger 2.0-liter four-pot unit that should provide 245 hp.

The Bronco Sport's body is unexpectedly rugged looking.

Badlands is one of some five different trims the 2021 Bronco Sport will be offered in. 

In case you forgot what kind of vehicle this is, "Bronco" is spelled in capital letters right across the grille.

An eight-speed automatic transmission routes engine torque to the front and rear through a standard four-wheel-drive system.

An old-school touch, the Ford logo is affixed to a lower corner of the rear hatch. 

For more photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, keep scrolling through this gallery.

