The 2021 Ford Bronco is highly customizable

Its fenders and grille and be easily swapped out, plus you can switch between a soft and hard top without much effort.
The new Ford Bronco is highly customizable.
This off-roader's fenders and grille come off without much effort.
Would you drive with the doors off?
Yep, those doors are pretty easy to remove.
After undoing a few fasteners, the grille pulls right away from the body.
Swapping or removing most of this stuff only requires a few basic hand tools.
Plenty of aftermarket goodies will be available for the new Ford Bronco.
Look at the hidden structure!
It will be interesting to see how aftermarket companies respond to this vehicle.
For more photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco, keep clicking through this gallery.
