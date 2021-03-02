The 2021 Ford Bronco is highly customizable

Its fenders and grille and be easily swapped out, plus you can switch between a soft and hard top without much effort.

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

The new Ford Bronco is highly customizable.

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

This off-roader's fenders and grille come off without much effort.

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

Would you drive with the doors off?

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

Yep, those doors are pretty easy to remove. 

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

After undoing a few fasteners, the grille pulls right away from the body.

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

Swapping or removing most of this stuff only requires a few basic hand tools.

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

Plenty of aftermarket goodies will be available for the new Ford Bronco. 

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

Look at the hidden structure!

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

It will be interesting to see how aftermarket companies respond to this vehicle. 

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford

For more photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Modularity
Ford
