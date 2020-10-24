2021 Ferrari Roma will cure your blues

  • 2020-ferrari-roma-01
This is the 2021 Ferrari Roma!

Photo:Ferrari
1
of 39

It is the latest touring-focused sports car from Ferrari, and one of the company's most affordable.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 39

That is, if you can call a car that starts at $218,670 affordable.   

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 39

It's certainly among the most distinctive, and sultry, of the modern Ferraris, with a low, shapely nose and a distinctive grille.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 39

Behind that grille? A twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8 that makes a cool 612 horsepower.

Photo:Ferrari
5
of 39

The interior is something different, though, a totally new layout to what we've seen in other modern Ferraris.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 39

The biggest deal is this capacitive touch steering wheel, which is a real headache.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 39

Thankfully, the driving experience is sublime.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 39

And there's even plenty of room in the trunk!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 39

The Roma is a stellar tourer and a sublime sports car -- if you can live with its interface foibles.

Photo:Ferrari
10
of 39

Click or scroll through for lots more photos of the 2021 Ferrari Roma.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 39
Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
31
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
32
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
33
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
34
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
35
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
36
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
37
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
38
of 39
Photo:Ferrari
39
of 39
2021 Ferrari Roma will cure your blues

