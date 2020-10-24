2021 Ferrari Roma will cure your blues

This is the 2021 Ferrari Roma!
It is the latest touring-focused sports car from Ferrari, and one of the company's most affordable.
That is, if you can call a car that starts at $218,670 affordable.
It's certainly among the most distinctive, and sultry, of the modern Ferraris, with a low, shapely nose and a distinctive grille.
Behind that grille? A twin-turbocharged, 3.9-liter V8 that makes a cool 612 horsepower.
The interior is something different, though, a totally new layout to what we've seen in other modern Ferraris.
The biggest deal is this capacitive touch steering wheel, which is a real headache.
Thankfully, the driving experience is sublime.
And there's even plenty of room in the trunk!
The Roma is a stellar tourer and a sublime sports car -- if you can live with its interface foibles.
