2021 Dodge Durango is smarter, safer and meaner

  • 2021-dodge-durango-001
  • 2021-dodge-durango-002
  • 2021-dodge-durango-003
  • 2021-dodge-durango-004
  • 2021-dodge-durango-005
  • 2021-dodge-durango-006
  • 2021-dodge-durango-007
  • 2021-dodge-durango-008
  • 2021-dodge-durango-009
  • 2021-dodge-durango-010
  • 2021-dodge-durango-011
  • 2021-dodge-durango-012
  • 2021-dodge-durango-013
  • 2021-dodge-durango-014
  • 2021-dodge-durango-015
  • 2021-dodge-durango-016
  • 2021-dodge-durango-017
  • 2021-dodge-durango-018
  • 2021-dodge-durango-019
  • 2021-dodge-durango-020
  • 2021-dodge-durango-021
  • 2021-dodge-durango-022
  • 2021-dodge-durango-023
  • 2021-dodge-durango-024
  • 2021-dodge-durango-025
  • 2021-dodge-durango-026
  • 2021-dodge-durango-027
  • 2021-dodge-durango-028
  • 2021-dodge-durango-029
  • 2021-dodge-durango-030
  • 2021-dodge-durango-031
  • 2021-dodge-durango-032
  • 2021-dodge-durango-033
  • 2021-dodge-durango-034
  • 2021-dodge-durango-035
  • 2021-dodge-durango-036
  • 2021-dodge-durango-037
  • 2021-dodge-durango-038
  • 2021-dodge-durango-039
  • 2021-dodge-durango-040
  • 2021-dodge-durango-041
  • 2021-dodge-durango-042
  • 2021-dodge-durango-043
  • 2021-dodge-durango-044
  • 2021-dodge-durango-045
  • 2021-dodge-durango-046
  • 2021-dodge-durango-047
  • 2021-dodge-durango-048
  • 2021-dodge-durango-049
  • 2021-dodge-durango-050
  • 2021-dodge-durango-051
  • 2021-dodge-durango-052
  • 2021-dodge-durango-053
  • 2021-dodge-durango-054
  • 2021-dodge-durango-055
  • 2021-dodge-durango-056
  • 2021-dodge-durango-057
  • 2021-dodge-durango-058

The 2021 Dodge Durango isn't hugely different from the outgoing model, but it's still worth talking about.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
1
of 58

It's got a new even meaner face.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
2
of 58

It's available with a 392 Hemi, a 5.7-liter Hemi and even the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
3
of 58

With the Tow N' Go package, it'll haul 8,700 lbs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
4
of 58

That means it will out-tow anything in its class.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
5
of 58

Also new for 2021 is the addition of Uconnect 5.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
6
of 58

Uconnect 5 is billed as five times faster than the outgoing infotainment system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
7
of 58

It also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
8
of 58

The three-row hauler also offers tons of standard advanced safety systems.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
9
of 58

So even if you can't go Hellcat with your Durango, you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
10
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
11
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
12
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
13
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
14
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
15
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
16
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
17
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
18
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
19
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
20
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
21
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
22
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
23
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
24
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
25
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
26
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
27
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
28
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
29
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
30
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
31
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
32
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
33
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
34
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
35
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
36
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
37
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
38
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
39
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
40
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
41
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
42
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
43
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
44
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
45
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
46
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
47
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
48
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
49
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
50
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
51
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
52
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
53
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
54
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
55
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
56
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
57
of 58
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
58
of 58
Now Reading

2021 Dodge Durango is smarter, safer and meaner

Up Next

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the 1-year wonder we've been waiting for
The new car options and features Roadshow's editors could live without

The new car options and features Roadshow's editors could live without

by
2021 BMW M3 and M4 will debut in September with up to 510 hp, manual transmission available

2021 BMW M3 and M4 will debut in September with up to 510 hp, manual transmission available

by
Best 4th of July new car, truck and SUV deals for 2020

Best 4th of July new car, truck and SUV deals for 2020

by
2021 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Two of the best go head to head

2021 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Two of the best go head to head

by
How to watch NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday without cable

How to watch NASCAR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday without cable

by