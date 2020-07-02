2021 Dodge Durango is smarter, safer and meaner

The 2021 Dodge Durango isn't hugely different from the outgoing model, but it's still worth talking about.
It's got a new even meaner face.
It's available with a 392 Hemi, a 5.7-liter Hemi and even the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.
With the Tow N' Go package, it'll haul 8,700 lbs.
That means it will out-tow anything in its class.
Also new for 2021 is the addition of Uconnect 5.
Uconnect 5 is billed as five times faster than the outgoing infotainment system.
It also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The three-row hauler also offers tons of standard advanced safety systems.
So even if you can't go Hellcat with your Durango, you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.