2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392 is all about the hustle

With a 475-horsepower V8 under the hood and oodles of family-friendly capability, the Dodge Durango SRT 392 makes for quite the interesting hauler.
In theory, there isn't much that's actually new in the Detroit-built Dodge Durango.
Barring a mild face-lift inside and out, the second refresh in this SUV's third generation, the 2021 model, is a continuation of the one that's been kicking around since 2011.
The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that carries the 392 designation has been in Chargers and Challengers since 2015.
Yet, in combining the Durango with this engine, Dodge has created its own unique beast, one offering fast, family-friendly functionality.
What's more, some recent quality-of-life updates make this a surprisingly well-rounded and very compelling three-row SUV.
While the greater Durango family has plenty of competitors, none can quite match what the SRT brings to the table.
The 2021 Dodge Durango, then, is in quite a sweet spot.
Throwing a potent V8 into an already solid three-row family SUV creates a special kind of machine that is just flat-out fun all the time, full stop.
You'll love it and your kids will love it, but your poorly packed groceries now scattered all over the trunk might have a different opinion.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392.
