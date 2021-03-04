2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392 is all about the hustle

With a 475-horsepower V8 under the hood and oodles of family-friendly capability, the Dodge Durango SRT 392 makes for quite the interesting hauler.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In theory, there isn't much that's actually new in the Detroit-built Dodge Durango.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Barring a mild face-lift inside and out, the second refresh in this SUV's third generation, the 2021 model, is a continuation of the one that's been kicking around since 2011.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that carries the 392 designation has been in Chargers and Challengers since 2015.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Yet, in combining the Durango with this engine, Dodge has created its own unique beast, one offering fast, family-friendly functionality. 

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

What's more, some recent quality-of-life updates make this a surprisingly well-rounded and very compelling three-row SUV.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While the greater Durango family has plenty of competitors, none can quite match what the SRT brings to the table.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Dodge Durango, then, is in quite a sweet spot.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Throwing a potent V8 into an already solid three-row family SUV creates a special kind of machine that is just flat-out fun all the time, full stop. 

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You'll love it and your kids will love it, but your poorly packed groceries now scattered all over the trunk might have a different opinion.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
