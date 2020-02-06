2021 Chrysler Pacifica S gets snazzy new looks

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica S is here with fresh looks.
The updated van arrived at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.
Big changes include a new front fascia with a different grille.
It's perhaps more anonymous looking, but it's still the best looking minivan on sale today.
The red paint is also rather lovely here.
The rear end also gets some new looks.
The 2021 model is powered by FCA's well-liked 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, tuned in gas-only models to deliver 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
The Hybrid model also returns with the same V6 tuned to run on the Atkinson cycle for better efficiency and a pair of electric motors.
The 16-kilowatt-hour battery is again expected to deliver 80 MPGe and around 30 miles of electric-only range.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica S!