2021 Chrysler Pacifica S gets snazzy new looks

  • 2021 Chrysler Pacifica S
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica S is here with fresh looks.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
1
of 29

The updated van arrived at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
2
of 29

Big changes include a new front fascia with a different grille.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
3
of 29

It's perhaps more anonymous looking, but it's still the best looking minivan on sale today.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
4
of 29

The red paint is also rather lovely here.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
5
of 29

The rear end also gets some new looks.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
6
of 29

The 2021 model is powered by FCA's well-liked 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, tuned in gas-only models to deliver 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
7
of 29

The Hybrid model also returns with the same V6 tuned to run on the Atkinson cycle for better efficiency and a pair of electric motors.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
8
of 29

The 16-kilowatt-hour battery is again expected to deliver 80 MPGe and around 30 miles of electric-only range.

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
9
of 29

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica S!

Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
10
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
11
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
12
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
13
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
14
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
15
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
16
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
17
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
18
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
19
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
20
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
21
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
22
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
23
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
24
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
25
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
26
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
27
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
28
of 29
Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
29
of 29
