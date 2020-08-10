2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

  • 2021 Chevy Tahoe
Body-on-frame SUVs are a dying breed, but GM's truck-based family of utility vehicles are damn near everywhere on the roads.

For good reason, too. Their primitive underpinnings provide for some major capability, whether it's hauling people or horse trailers or whatever.

But ubiquity doesn't mean perfection, and resting on one's laurels for too long never turns out well.

For 2021, the Chevrolet Tahoe and its Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade siblings pick up some major refinements that add some yachting flavor to these boats.

If you like comfortable rides, the new Tahoe's optional air suspension is pretty darn cushy.

How do you make a truck better than a truck?   

By putting a whole lot more into it than usual.  

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe has almost completely separated itself from its roots by adding key upgrades like an independent rear suspension and a well-thought-out interior.  

Those with large families or the need for more capaciousness than most walk-in closets will not be let down with this latest generation of full-size SUVs, which is now fully positioned as a 21st-century hauler.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

