2021 Chevy Silverado: Lots to like, but not enough

The Silverado is available in no fewer than seven engine and transmission combinations, everything from a base 4.3-liter V6 with a six-speed automatic to the 6.2-liter V8 matched with a 10-speed automatic.
When properly configured, max payload is at 2,280 pounds for a two-wheel drive long box, while towing can get as high as 13,300 pounds for a four-wheel drive double cab standard box with the 6.2-liter engine.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.