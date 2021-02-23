2021 Chevy Silverado: Lots to like, but not enough

Competition in the truck world is stiff, and the Chevy Silverado can't keep up with the big players.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
This is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
This full-size truck has a distinctive design.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
The Silverado is available in no fewer than seven engine and transmission combinations, everything from a base 4.3-liter V6 with a six-speed automatic to the 6.2-liter V8 matched with a 10-speed automatic. 

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
The tester pictured here is equipped with the 3.0-liter inline-6 diesel matched to the 10-speed transmission.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
Buyers can opt for single-, double- or crew-cab configurations as well as a 70-inch short bed, a 79-inch standard bed and a 98-inch long bed. 

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
When properly configured, max payload is at 2,280 pounds for a two-wheel drive long box, while towing can get as high as 13,300 pounds for a four-wheel drive double cab standard box with the 6.2-liter engine.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
This diesel crew cab tester can haul 2,060 pounds in its short bed and tow 9,000 pounds.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
The standard tailgate is light and opens slowly and there are cut-out steps on the bumper to make it easier to climb into the bed.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
The Silverado's interior is pretty dated. It might as well be lifted right out of a 2015 Silverado.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
The Chevrolet Silverado pictured here goes for $56,950 including $1,595 for destination and $2,390 for the diesel engine option.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
2021 Chevrolet Silverado
