A new grille, tweaked tailgate and wheels round out the truck's fresh looks.
The grille treatment is meant to give off a wider look.
The 2021 Chevy Colorado gets some new looks for the new model year.
The changes aren't drastic, but the Bowtie badge is gone in favor of "Chevrolet" stamped across the tailgate instead.
The ZR2, meanwhile, gets an even more aggressive face.
Look at that sand fly!
Production of the 2021 Colorado lineup starts this month.
Discuss: 2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado
