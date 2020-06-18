2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

A new grille, tweaked tailgate and wheels round out the truck's fresh looks.

Chevrolet

2021 Chevy Colorado

The grille treatment is meant to give off a wider look.

Chevrolet

2021 Chevy Colorado

The 2021 Chevy Colorado gets some new looks for the new model year.

Chevrolet

2021 Chevy Colorado

The changes aren't drastic, but the Bowtie badge is gone in favor of "Chevrolet" stamped across the tailgate instead.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

The ZR2, meanwhile, gets an even more aggressive face.

Craig Cole

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Look at that sand fly!

Craig Cole

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Production of the 2021 Colorado lineup starts this month.

