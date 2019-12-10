2021 Chevy Tahoe gets diesel power, independent rear suspension

  • 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
This is the handsome, new 2021 Chevy Tahoe's face. Do you like it?

A range of engines will be offered in this full-size SUV, including two gasoline-burning V8s and a six-cylinder diesel.

This popular vehicle is new from the platform up, bringing new refinements and features to the segment.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board in the 2021 Tahoe.

Comfort in the second- and third-row seats has been dramatically improved.

There's FAR more cargo room as well. GM is claiming best-in-segment figures.

That front end looks a bit like the current-generation Silverado's.

That's A LOT of grille, though standard active shutters improve aerodynamics at speed.

This lettering on the rear liftgate is tastefully rendered.

To see more photos of the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe keep clicking through this gallery.

