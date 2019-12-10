2021 Chevy Tahoe gets diesel power, independent rear suspension

This is the handsome, new 2021 Chevy Tahoe's face. Do you like it?
A range of engines will be offered in this full-size SUV, including two gasoline-burning V8s and a six-cylinder diesel.
This popular vehicle is new from the platform up, bringing new refinements and features to the segment.
A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board in the 2021 Tahoe.
Comfort in the second- and third-row seats has been dramatically improved.
There's FAR more cargo room as well. GM is claiming best-in-segment figures.
That front end looks a bit like the current-generation Silverado's.
That's A LOT of grille, though standard active shutters improve aerodynamics at speed.
This lettering on the rear liftgate is tastefully rendered.
